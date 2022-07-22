Pack of dogs attack and kill 71-year-old man walking to the store, Texas sheriff says

Yahoo News

A 71-year-old man was walking to the store when a pack of dogs began to attack him, according to authorities in Texas.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Fresno mauling at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, according to a news release.

The victim, identified by KPRC as Freddy Garcia, was then flown to a hospital, where officials say he was pronounced dead. He lived in the area where he was attacked.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan described the dogs as “vicious,” saying this was a senseless attack that did not need to happen.

“This gentleman did nothing to provoke these animals,” he said during a press conference. “It was uncalled for.”

Authorities say this fatal mauling follows an earlier dog attack reported three days before on July 15. The dogs in both attacked seemed “similar,” according to Fagan. They were described to him as pit bulls who might have been strays.

Four of the dogs have since been captured but three remain on the loose, Fagan said.

“We want everyone to remain vigilant when outdoors,” he said in a statement. “Be sure to keep a close eye on your children and your pets.”

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said if the dogs belong to someone, the owner may face a second-degree felony charge.

The attack is under investigation.

Fresno is about 20 miles southwest of downtown Houston.

https://news.yahoo.com/pack-dogs-attack-kill-71-185744611.html