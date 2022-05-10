Palestinian Political Analyst: The Holocaust Was a Lie the Zionists Used to Blackmail the World …

Apr 15, 2022 • Palestinian political analyst Ahmad Abd Al-Rahman said in an April 7, 2022 show on Al-Quds Al-Youm TV (Gaza – Islamic Jihad) that the Holocaust and the image of Jews as poor and downtrodden were lies used by the Zionists to blackmail the world into bringing the Jews to the “so-called Promised Land.” He praised Al-Quds Al-Youm TV and other “resistance media” outlets for exposing these lies. The MEMRI Lantos Project exposes anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial in the Middle East region and Middle Eastern communities in the West with the aim of supporting legislation and educating media and the general public.