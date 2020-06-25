Jun 23, 2020
After hearing from an impassioned lineup of residents, Palm Beach County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of requiring face masks to be worn inside public buildings to help prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
2 thoughts on “Palm Beach County commissioners mandate face masks in public buildings”
first they changed the restrooms to one for public and one for them. And if you dont at least go there for your real ID you will be killed.
“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.” ~ Thomas Jefferson