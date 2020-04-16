Pandemic Bill Mandate Accelerated 5G Rollout

Dr. Mercola

In March 2020, with the U.S. reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Secure 5G and Beyond Act (S. 893) and the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability Act (S. 1822) were signed into law.

The duo will accelerate the adoption of 5G, or “5th Generation,” wireless networks across the U.S. — and in so doing, force Americans to receive unprecedented levels of exposure to the millimeter wave (MMW), which has shown potential to harm human health and the environment.

The 5G act requires the president to develop a strategy to ensure the security of 5G mobile telecommunications systems and infrastructures in the U.S., while assisting “allies and strategic partners” to maximize the security of such systems.1

The Broadband act requires the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to issue rules regarding data collection to ultimately improve the accuracy of maps showing where broadband is available in the U.S.2

What’s more, the 5G Act requires the president to consult with the FCC, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense and other agencies and submit a plan to Congress within 180 days detailing how secure 5G will be implemented.

