“Pandemic Drones” To Fly In Connecticut, Hunting For CCOVID-Carriers

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Like it or not, the surveillance state is being ushered in under cover of the pandemic. Coming soon to the skies of Westport, Connecticut, are “pandemic drones” that will hunt for COVID-19 carriers. These special drones have thermal optic sensors blended with artificial intelligence that can detect if a person is feverish and or sneezes or coughs. If the drones detect a possible virus carrier, the drone operator will be alerted and dispatch police to the suspect’s location.

Westport Police Department are set to test pandemic drones as part of their “Flatten the Curve Pilot Program,” read a press release via US-based Draganfly, the company behind the drones.

The release states each drone is outfitted with specialized sensors and computer vision systems that can fly around cities and detect if people have elevated body temperatures, respiratory rates, as well as to identify if people are sneezing and coughing (all signs of a COVID-19 carrier).

