Pandemic Masks Communist Power GRAB

Henry Makow

Time to grow up and face reality. The West has been totally subverted by a satanist cult of pedophiles installed by the Rothschild banking cartel. He who pays the piper calls the tune.

Our feckless ancestors handed over the national credit cards to our worse enemies, bankers who happen to be Freemasons (Cabalists, Satanists.)

Most of our political and cultural leaders are witting or unwitting shills for the Rothschilds. They are traitors.

everything: Power. Wealth. Culture. Thought. Behaviour. We’re talking about total control. This is the essence of Communism and the NWO. The Rothschild’s goal is to extend their monopoly over credit creation (currency) to a worldwide monopoly over: Power. Wealth. Culture. Thought. Behaviour. We’re talking about

The popular image of Communism as defender of the poor is nonsense. Communism was financed by the Rothschilds to blackmail plunder and destroy their rivals.

In 1938, Illuminati insider Chaim Rakovsky told his NKVD interrogator that the central bankers created the Communist state as a “machine of total power” unprecedented in history. In the past, due to many factors, “there was always room for individual freedom. Do you understand that those who already partially rule over nations and worldly governments have pretensions to absolute domination? Understand that this is the only thing which they have not yet reached.” (emphasis mine)

Satanism Explained. Cabalist Judaism is a satanic cult that exercises tyrannical control over its members. It is the template for the totalitarian NWO. The Rothschild cartel consists of Cabalist Jews and Cabalist Freemasons who seek to enslave us. They turn reality upside down (‘revolution.’) Truth, Goodness, Beauty, Justice, are all inverted. Satan replaces God at the apex. See

The Coronavirus panic was contrived by the media and fanned by politicians. Saying that millions could be infected is like yelling “fire” in a crowded theatre. Why should we trust these people?

They covered up the murder of 3000 Americans on 9-11. (I’m including Trump here.) They have run regular mass shootings and false flags: Sandy Hook, Parkland, Las Vegas, Aurora CO.

They lied about JFK’s assassination; Saddam’s weapons of mass destruction and Al Assad gassing his people. Why do we believe anything they say?

SATANISM

Our whole political and cultural edifice is rotten with these Satanists (i.e. Freemasons.) Justin Trudeau is the son of Fidel Castro. Trump is a Cabalist Jew. Merkel, Macron, Johnson are all

Freemasons. They were all handpicked by the Rothschilds.

Money – society’s blood supply – is controlled by people who wish to bankrupt and enslave us. Our banks are promoting sodomy, migration and miscegenation. The banks control all corporations and media. This is key to understanding the current contrived panic.

POWER GRAB

A naked grab for more power would meet with resistance. That is why it is disguised as

a pandemic. But what is the difference between martial law and medical martial law based on a phoney pandemic? None.

Yet medical martial law closely mirrors Communist/Orwellian tyranny. People are confined to their homes. They cannot travel or assemble to discuss their predicament. Mass surveillance to enforce “social distancing.”

Drones ensure no one even goes for a walk.

Food becomes scarce. Empty shelves. Lineups at supermarkets. They snitch on each other if they hear coughing. They are carted away and confined. They lose their livelihood and depend on government handouts. Convicts are freed. Borders are sealed except to migrants.

Talk about total control. People can’t even go to the cinema or sports events. They can’t swim or play hockey because even recreation centers are closed.

We need to find ways to resist the encroachment on our liberty, values, livelihoods and way of life. One way is to avoid hoarding and unite with our fellow citizens in a spirit of fellowship.

I don’t think our politicians and media will have a shred of credibility when this is over.

Human beings are resilient and can recover from this. But first we need to understand our predicament. Society is satanically possessed.

We are under constant occult attack from people who wish to destroy our way of life.