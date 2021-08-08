Pandemic of the VACCINATED? COVID Outbreak On Carnival Cruise Despite ALL ABOARD Jabbed

Red Voice Media – by Zach Heilman

Despite every guest and staff member aboard the Carnival Vista being vaccinated the ship still experienced a coronavirus outbreak.

The ship departed from Galveston Texas on July 31 and has decided to continue its journey despite the coronavirus cases aboard the ship.

The outbreak aboard the Carnival Cruise goes against the mainstream narrative that people who are vaccinated experience breakthrough coronavirus cases because of being around people who are not vaccinated. Everyone who is on the cruise is vaccinated and yet individuals still contracted the virus.

Carnival Cruise Line Admits Positive COVID-19 Cases Aboard Carnival Vista, But Refuses to State Number of Guests Infected https://t.co/eQm0KEqfMN pic.twitter.com/3uJNGmUPif — TheEazyCadet (@EazyCadet) August 5, 2021

Carnival will not disclose how many people onboard have contracted the virus and will only state that a small amount of people have become infected. The company claims they have acted swiftly and those who have been infected are in quarantine. They also have stated that they have implemented a mask mandate for everyone onboard. Since the ship has the capacity to hold over 4,000 people a small number could mean anything.

“We have implemented our new fleetwide mask policy early on Carnival Vista, given that we are managing a small number of positive cases on board. Our pre-established protocols of vaccinated guests and crew, testing, enhanced medical capabilities and contact tracing anticipated the potential for positive cases, and they are designed to adapt to various scenarios. We have identified and tested close contacts and anyone who tested positive is in isolation. The decision to implement the mask policy was made in an abundance of caution, given our focus on the health and safety of our guests and crew. The voyage will continue as planned and we are dedicated to continuing to provide our guests with a fun and safe vacation. We appreciate the support of our Carnival Vista guests, who have been extremely supportive as we implemented the policy Wednesday evening.” – Carnival statement

Despite the outbreak Carnival said it will continue offering cruises to individuals who are fully vaccinated, but will now add pre cruise testing requirements. In addition all guests will have to wear masks in certain indoor areas.

Red Voice Media