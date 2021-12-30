Pandemic of the Vaccinated: Two Studies Show New Evidence that Covid-19 Vaccines “Cause More Illness than They Prevent”

Two newly released studies show that – after a brief period of moderate protection – the experimental Covid-19 vaccines actually end up causing more illness than they prevent – especially when it comes to new variants like the now-predominant, and highly-mild Omicron.

The first study, a pre-print that was released on MedRXiv by a team of researchers in Denmark, shows that the experimental vaccines provide absolutely zero protection against Omicron beginning two months after vaccination (which they refer to as “peak” protection).

After just three months, fully vaccinated individuals begin to experience sharp negative protection. Researchers found that those who received the Pfizer vaccine were an astounding 76.5% more likely to have a breakthrough infection than their unvaccinated counterparts once 90 days had passed – those who received Moderna’s were 39.3% more likely.

According to the study, the spread of the new Omicron variant was “likely” caused by “super-spreader events” “among young, vaccinated individuals.”

Only those who had taken a complete two-dose vaccination or a two-dose vaccination and a booster were counted as vaccinated in the study.

Somehow, the study’s authors still conclude that mass vaccination and the rollout of boosters is nessecary.

Take your booster, sheep.

As if that wasn’t enough proof that this is the ‘pandemic of the vaccinated,’ the Canadian Covid Care Alliance – a non-profit government watchdog group of independent health care professionals – released a separate report this week that came to similar conclusions.

After examining Pfizer’s own vaccine clinical trial data, the CCCA team of experts also found that the Pfizer vaccine had serious negative protection against Covid, and so much so that they concluded the “vaccine causes more harm than good.”

“The Pfizer 6 month data shows that Pfizer’s COVID-19 inoculations cause more illness than they prevent.“

The CCCA panel conducted a thorough analysis of Pfizer’s vaccine trial report from December 31st, 2020. The Pfizer report claims that the inoculations were safe and showed a robust 95% efficacy 7 days after the 2nd dose. But what researchers failed to mention was that the 95% was actually Relative Risk Reduction. Absolute Risk Reduction, which is what should have been factored in – especially if this vaccine is going to be mandated across the board, was less than one percent.

“The claim was that the inoculations were safe and showed 95% efficacy 7 days after the 2nd dose. But that 95% was actually Relative Risk Reduction. Absolute Risk Reduction was only 0.84%.”

For context, relative risk reductions only relate to a percentage reduction in one group compared to another, which can easily be misleading and over-exaggerate how helpful something is. Absolute risk reductions give the actual difference in risk between one group and another.

The report also shows that Pfizer had recorded an increased risk of illness – and even an increased risk of death – in individuals who had taken the vaccine compared to those who were in the placebo group – something that was also backed up by Pfizer’s latest clinical trial data that was published last month.

From CCCA:

“Pfizer’s most recent report indicates an Efficacy of 91.3%. (Which means a reduction in positive cases compared to placebo group.) But it also showed, compared to the placebo group, an increase in illness and deaths. There is no benefit to a reduction in cases if it comes at the cost of increased sickness and death.”

“Severe adverse events” were up by 75% in the trial group that had received the vaccine.

Overall, adverse events that were attributed to the vaccine were an astounding 300% higher than in the placebo group.

As for deaths, there were more who died in the vaccinated group – 20 out of 34 total. What’s even more concerning is that 9 of the vaccinated deaths were related to “cardiovascular events.

The CCCA panel also found several questionable and corrupt practices that were used when Pfizer compiled their report.

Not only did the vaccine maker downplay the side effects of the experimental jab, but they also did not follow established clinical trial protocols, had inadequate control groups that were mixed and unblinded early, and tested the jab on misleading demographics in order to generate the best results.

Instead of focusing the trials on the target population who could most benefit from a Covid-19 vaccine – a la the elderly and those with severe comorbidities – Pfizer chose participants from younger demographic that would be a) less likely to need a vaccine, b) less likely to suffer an adverse event during a trial, c) more likely to respond well to a vaccine, than the elderly who need protection against this virus.

Keep in mind, children and young adults have a whopping 99.995% recovery rate from this nominal virus.

Additionally, because Pfizer unblinded their clinical trial groups early, they are unable to produce any relevant long-term safety data because they don’t have a control group for reference anymore.

By early 2021, nearly everyone in the study, even the placebo group had been vaccinated, which effectively ended any hope for meaningful data.

In what’s probably a glowing testament to its credibility, Dr. Robert Malone – the inventor of the mRNA vaccine – was permanently kicked off of Twitter for sharing the CCCA report earlier today.

If it’s getting censored, you know they are over the mark.

This is just the latest evidence that Pfizer and the public health bureaucracy fully knew the dangers of these experimental vaccines, but pushed them out to the world anyways. A few weeks back, the Gateway Pundit reported on how the FDA granted an extension to Pfizer’s EUA despite recording an astounding 1,200-plus vaccine-related deaths in just the first 90 days of its availability.

This is criminal. Where is the accountability?

