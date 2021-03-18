Panic buttons and bulletproof vests: Fearful lawmakers stock up on protection

Threats against members of Congress have soared since 2016, when 902 threats were investigated by Capitol Police. By 2018 — one year after the 2017 shooting that wounded Republican House Minority Whip Steve Scalise — 4,894 cases were investigated.

So far in 2021, the number of cases has almost doubled compared to the same period a year ago, according to recent testimony by acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman.

The U.S. Capitol Police released a statement on March 8 saying security infrastructure and manpower upgrades will be needed to provide adequate protection for members of Congress.

Law enforcement agencies do not have enough resources to handle these threats, which often follow members back to their districts, Gottheimer said. The letter to House leadership not only asked that members be allowed to use some of what’s known as their ‘member representational allowance’ — essentially, their congressional office budget — to hire local law enforcement as security, it also asked for efforts to keep lawmakers’ home addresses private.

“All these things are much more real, I think, after Jan. 6,” Gottheimer said.

Massachusetts state Sen. Michael Moore’s request concerned specific self-defense equipment — like pepper spray and bulletproof vests — for himself and his staff.

“As a supervisor or boss, I should at least entertain any reasonable request that is going to make them feel safer at work,” Moore said. “I think you may see more states allow this type of expenditure.”

Moore said that he and his colleagues have discussed the increase in conspiracy theories and threats they hear from constituents. Though some seem relatively harmless, others unnerve members, their families and their staffs.

The Democratic state senator, who spent much of his career in law enforcement, still remembers the first threat that raised serious alarms for him — a caller from several years ago who told him “all Jews should burn.”

“After that threat… I went home and I talked about it with my family, and I think that’s the first time I had some sort of concern,” Moore said.