The tip of the iceberg near Yuma, AZ as immigrants begin to flood into the US responding to @JoeBiden’s open border, catch and release policy. How many have COVID? pic.twitter.com/8Cu3k88etZ
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 7, 2021
Posted: March 8, 2021
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Parade of Illegals”
So your only concern is how many have the non existent virus that caused the non existent pandemic? How about being concerned with these illegals coming in here in violation of procedural due process. They are giving away what belongs to American nationals. THIS is the problem.