Paramedic Mountain Response!





Sep 29, 2020

A fantastic couple of days in the Lake District testing out how extreme Jet Suit mobility can support emergency paramedic response in the mountains. The Great North Air Ambulance reached out and constructed a typical rescue scenario. Calling in helicopter support for each and every case isn’t possible or practical which leaves vehicle & foot approach. What if the Critical Care first responder could locate and stabilise the casualty within minutes of vehicle arrival. Well in this exercise we did it in 90 seconds vs the 25 minutes of arduous climb!

Who knows what the future holds but this is a start we are very proud of.

Catch the behind the scenes flight testing the day before, at the end of the film!

Huge thanks to the fantastic GNAAS team, Ed Wardle on ground cam, Ben Kenobi Ben@drone-filming.com on drone, Langdale Mountain Rescue Team, Stool End Farm, Cumbria Police and an amazing community that made this possible.