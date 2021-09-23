Posted: September 23, 2021 Categories: Videos Parent Reads Explicit Course Material Given To Students TO THE FACE Of School Board BonginoReport Published September 22, 2021 This is what’s happening in schools. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Parent Reads Explicit Course Material Given To Students TO THE FACE Of School Board”
Didn’t know it was to this level. Can’t believe they’ve gotten away with it this long. I mean I knew the perversion was rampant everywhere but didn’t know the text books got THAT graphic. May all who push this burn in hell, if they don’t burn here first.
.
These sycophants are like rabid dogs. There is only one cure and that is a bullet through their sick, demented, pedophilic heads. And it is a testament to the ignorance of the average CITIZEN that this has been going on this long and they are just now looking at what their children have been being exposed to for years. Nauseating.
home school anyone?