Parents Encourage Students To Defy Mask Mandates At Michigan High School – & They Do!

This is what resisting tyranny and defying unlawful mandates, policies and crimes against the people looks like! I hope the parents are just as stringent on what their kids are being subjected too in the public indoctrination centers we call public school, but if there is a lesson learned at a Manchester, Michigan high school it is to defy tyrants! And the parents were teaching their kids just that and it is glorious!

