Parents of Michigan Shooter Flee After Being Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

5-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley used a semi-automatic hand gun to kill four students and wound seven others at a Michigan school on Tuesday, including a teacher, according to authorities.

Prosecutors this week announced 15-year-old Crumbley will be tried as an adult and was charged with terrorism and murder.

On Friday, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald charged Crumbley’s parents with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

“Gun ownership is a right, and with that right comes great responsibility,” McDonald said.

The mother allegedly wrote in a text to Crumbley after reports of the shooting: “lol I’m not mad at you, you have to learn not to get caught”

BREAKING: Prosecutor announces the parents of teen suspect in Oxford High School shooting will each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter. "Gun ownership is a right, and with that right comes great responsibility," she says https://t.co/CP3UGp6u0B pic.twitter.com/Xhc4glk5N6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 3, 2021

Ethan Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are now on the run from police after being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

“Police have issued a ‘be on the lookout alert’ and dispatched fugitive teams to search for James and Jennifer Crumbley, who were charged Friday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Tuesday’s deadly shooting and have until 4pm to turn themselves in. The charges carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.” the Daily Mail reported.

Parents of Michigan shooter Ethan Crumbley, 15, go on the RUN after being charged with manslaughter https://t.co/B5yVEou13b pic.twitter.com/2YCeh88RWx — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 3, 2021

