Posted: April 29, 2021 Categories: Videos Parents Overthrow School Board, Vote To End Mask Mandate In Vail, Colorado! OlinLive Published on 29 Apr 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Parents Overthrow School Board, Vote To End Mask Mandate In Vail, Colorado!”
I get it
But who wants to really send their kids back to the public fool system?
I mean … haven’t they been paying attention to the bullshit out of the teachers , let alone the school boards etc ?
Right now is the perfect time to exit that endocrine
And they have a perfect excuse that all the simps will buy