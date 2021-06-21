Pfizer announced recently that they have begun testing their COVID-19 vaccine on children under 12 years old, and for some trials as young as 6 months.
Coronavirus vaccines may be widely available by the fall for U.S. children as young as 6 months, drugmakers say. Some schools may move to mandate the vaccines for children to be able to return to classes without masks.
As vaccinations in the young ramp up, thousands of families – banned from sharing their stories on most social media platforms – are speaking out on alternative outlets.
The Parents of Benjamin Goodman, 32, spoke out recently about the death of their son caused by the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
This is just one family out of countless families across the country who have lost their child or other loved ones due to severe reactions from the COVID-19 vaccines.
This comes at a time when the advisory panel of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) held an emergency meeting on June 18 to discuss reports of heart inflammation after doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
See the videos and read the rest here: https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/06/17/parents-speak-out-about-their-children-dying-from-the-vaccines/
3 thoughts on “Parents Speak Out About Their Children Dying from the Vaccines”
Yep! Keep rolling up your sleeves America! You bunch of damn fools! “But Sunfire, millions have been vaccinated and are all doing fine!” Tell that to the thousands that have died! Also, remember that just because “millions” haven’t had any immediate reaction, that doesn’t mean that they are “fine” The damage being done inside their bodies from the spike proteins will soon bring a wave of death worse than any disease could ever hope to achieve!
I don’t mind this happening, but most of my friends and acquaintances, all vaccinated, seem to be avoiding me, separating, so to speak. They may be becoming ex-friends, ex-acquaintances. So my personal world is getting a little smaller. Vaxxed vs Unvaxxed, showing up every day. Divide and conquer made manifest in more ways than one. Thinking of an old country song I could rename:
All my exxes got their vacces. 🙂
.
Seen a lot of friends distance from me. Funny watching them come back saying hey you might be right bout what’s going down.