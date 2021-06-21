Parents Speak Out About Their Children Dying from the Vaccines

Pfizer announced recently that they have begun testing their COVID-19 vaccine on children under 12 years old, and for some trials as young as 6 months.

Coronavirus vaccines may be widely available by the fall for U.S. children as young as 6 months, drugmakers say. Some schools may move to mandate the vaccines for children to be able to return to classes without masks.

As vaccinations in the young ramp up, thousands of families – banned from sharing their stories on most social media platforms – are speaking out on alternative outlets.

The Parents of Benjamin Goodman, 32, spoke out recently about the death of their son caused by the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

This is just one family out of countless families across the country who have lost their child or other loved ones due to severe reactions from the COVID-19 vaccines.

This comes at a time when the advisory panel of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) held an emergency meeting on June 18 to discuss reports of heart inflammation after doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

See the videos and read the rest here: https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/06/17/parents-speak-out-about-their-children-dying-from-the-vaccines/