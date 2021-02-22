Parler’s New CEO Wants Convention That Would Let George Soros Rewrite The Constitution

National File – by Jack Hadfield

Mark Meckler, the new interim CEO of Parler, currently supports a Convention of States that could give George Soros and other interests the power to rewrite the Constitution.

Meckler, who was appointed as interim CEO of Parler following the removal of founder John Matze, currently runs the Convention of States Project, a supposed “grassroots” organization pushing for a convention under Article V of the Constitution.

The project describes itself as a “national effort to call a convention under Article V of the United States Constitution, restricted to proposing amendments that will impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit its power and jurisdiction, and impose term limits on its officials and members of Congress,” which initially sounds appealing.

However, a report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities argued that such a restriction on an Article V convention would be impossible, with states unable to control what a convention could and could not discuss, and nobody else having clear constitutional control over the convention.

Former Chief Justice Warren Burger wrote in 1988 that “there is no way to effectively limit or muzzle the actions of a Constitutional Convention. The Convention could make its own rules and set its own agenda. Congress might try to limit the Convention to one amendment or one issue, but there is no way to assure that the Convention would obey. After a Convention is convened, it will be too late to stop the Convention if we don’t like its agenda.”

Conservative Justice Antonin Scalia echoed this sentiment in 2014. “I certainly would not want a constitutional convention,” said Scalia. “Whoa! Who knows what would come out of it?”

As such, it may be no surprise that the Convention of States Project is joined in its push for a convention by George Soros, and other leftist advocacy organizations, who as soon as a convention was called, would likely push for all of their constitutional amendments on the table.

The New Republican noted in 2014 that “George Soros — the financier of global fascism — is pumping millions of dollars into the same Article V campaign that is being promoted by” top conservative voices, including Mark Levin.

Speaking to National File, a spokesman from the John Birch Society described Meckler as the “advocacy face” of the Constitutional Convention movement, and noted that he appears to be “inconsistent with his wording of an Article V Convention, as well as his own description of Convention of States.”

“His 2012 book advocates for ‘single-issue constitutional conventions,’ but he has declared under oath that the Article V Convention is not a Constitutional Convention,” a John Birch Society spokesman told National File. “As well, he hosted with Harvard Professor Lawrence Lessig the Constitutional Convention Conference. Again, he has declared under oath that the Article V Convention is not a constitutional convention.”

Numerous grassroots Republican activists have confirmed to National File that there is no conceivable way to limit the scope of an Article V Convention, and that many states seeking to participate in the convention are limited by their state constitutions, and as a result, can only participate in the convention if there is no scope.

Many fear the convention would lead to a Soros-sponsored gutting of current constitutional protections that include freedom of speech and religion, the right to privacy, and the right to bare arms.

The spokesman also noted that while Meckler has “insisted that COS is a grassroots-funded operation with his wife as the sole development officer that they run out of their house,” available tax documents show that the organisation gives its staff large salaries, and spends thousands on “advocacy services,” fundraising, and paying for influential lobbyists, including former Senators.

“This seems incongruent with a grassroots operation,” the spokesman said.

It is unclear why Parler, which is funded by and partly owned by Rebekah Mercer, the powerful Republican donor, selected Meckler as their interim CEO. On Twitter, Meckler still does not mention Parler in his bio section, but instead notes that he is “President, Convention of States Project.”

National File