Published on 13 Aug 2021
The police lie to people to the people’s detriment at the Portland Prayer Rally. Isn’t it about time to, across the board, make it illegal for police to lie to anyone? While you may back the blue, how can you tell who can be trusted and who is an oath breaker any longer? The police misused and abused their license to lie for any reason.
One thought on “Pastor Reveals Police Cooperated With Antifa in Horrific Attack”
Well, Maybe Mr. Pastor; You dumb fks should be dressing for battle too, don’t you think? I mean really, does the Armour of your God, actually protect you as some commie maggot swings a heavy stick at your un-protected head?
I Haven’t really seen God come get involved in any of our little human fights…. it is Humans killing humans, regardless of right or wrong.
But hey, maybe your enemies will be melted in the glorious light of the Lord of Hosts on your next protest that the cops allow to be attacked.
Un fkn real how stupid righteous people are. When it is time to fight and trade lead, don’t bring a bible, unless you have a derringer hidden in it!