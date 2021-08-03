Apr 19, 2018
A growing number of children and teenagers admitted voluntarily to North Texas for-profit psychiatric hospitals told WFAA that they’ve been injected with powerful sedative drugs without their parents’ knowledge.
4 thoughts on “Patients say sedative known as ‘booty juice’ injected against their will”
the poison shot cannot be pushed, consent is the only way ..
as anyone’s consent , removes their liabilities …different situation in this video..but same RIGHTS being violated
The only thing I despise more than a shyster lieyer is a psychiatrist
yeah i looked up the word Shyster .. and first line definition was Psychiatrist , second was Politician
Yeah, and the longer they keep ’em the more money they make. And the more they poison them, the more they show themselves to comply with the control-machine. Ninth circle has an extra huge cavern for these child-abusers, and it’s extra, steamin’ hot there, with demons that perpetually poke red-hot swords into those who reside there.
