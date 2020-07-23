Patricia McCloskey’s Gun Was Inoperable, Prosecutor Ordered It Be Reassembled to Claim It Was ‘Lethal’

Patricia McCloskey’s gun was a “prop” she used in a trial and the firing pin was on backwards when police seized it so one of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s prosecutors ordered the gun be reassembled to declare it “readily capable of lethal use.”

From KSDK, “St. Louis prosecutor ordered crime lab to reassemble Patricia McCloskey’s gun”:

In Missouri, police and prosecutors must prove that a weapon is “readily” capable of lethal use when it is used in the type of crime with which the McCloskeys have been charged.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Chris Hinckley ordered crime lab staff members to field strip the handgun and found it had been assembled incorrectly. Specifically, the firing pin spring was put in front of the firing pin, which was backward, and made the gun incapable of firing, according to documents obtained by 5 On Your Side.

Firearms experts then put the gun back together in the correct order and test-fired it, finding that it worked, according to the documents.

[…] Patricia McCloskey and her husband, Mark McCloskey, have said the handgun Patricia McCloskey waved at protesters was inoperable because they had used it as a prop during a lawsuit they once filed against a gun manufacturer. In order to bring it into a courtroom, they made it inoperable.

Though Kim Gardner will drop all charges against rioters and looters her office will manufacture charges against law-abiding citizens for defending themselves from the mob.

“The Circuit Attorney [Kim Gardner] has apparently decided that her job as a prosecutor is not to keep us safe from criminals but to keep the criminals safe from us,” Mark McCloskey said Monday on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

