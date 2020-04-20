Nov 6, 2018
Patrick Henry’s speech before the Virginia Convention, St. John’s Church, Richmond, Virginia:
Gentlemen may cry peace, peace, but there is no peace. The war is actually begun !
The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms !
Our brethren are already in the fields … Why stand we here idle !
What is it that gentlemen wish ? What would they have ?
Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery ?
Forbid it, Almighty God !
I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death !!!
Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death Speech: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbghWFMLyiA&pbjreload=10
2 thoughts on “Patrick Henry (Documentary)”
Inspiring documentary! Thanks for bringing this to FTTWR.
He (Henry) didn’t attend the convention as ‘ he smelled a rat’ …… oh boy howdy how right he was
For me the mark upon his character was that he owned slaves