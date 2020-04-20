Patrick Henry (Documentary)


DocSpot
Nov 6, 2018
Patrick Henry’s speech before the Virginia Convention, St. John’s Church, Richmond, Virginia:
Gentlemen may cry peace, peace, but there is no peace. The war is actually begun !
The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms !
Our brethren are already in the fields … Why stand we here idle !
What is it that gentlemen wish ? What would they have ?
Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery ?
Forbid it, Almighty God !
I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death !!!
Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death Speech:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbghWFMLyiA&pbjreload=10

2 thoughts on “Patrick Henry (Documentary)

  2. He (Henry) didn’t attend the convention as ‘ he smelled a rat’ …… oh boy howdy how right he was

    For me the mark upon his character was that he owned slaves

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*