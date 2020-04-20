Patrick Henry (Documentary)

Nov 6, 2018

Patrick Henry’s speech before the Virginia Convention, St. John’s Church, Richmond, Virginia:

Gentlemen may cry peace, peace, but there is no peace. The war is actually begun !

The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms !

Our brethren are already in the fields … Why stand we here idle !

What is it that gentlemen wish ? What would they have ?

Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery ?

Forbid it, Almighty God !

I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death !!!