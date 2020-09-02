https://twitter.com/preemie513/status/1300544161498755084?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1300544161498755084%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.citizenfreepress.com%2Fbreaking%2Fblack-trumper-issues-hilarious-warning-to-antifa-militias-are-coming%2F
‘Wait until every last one of you gets put down…’
‘We tried to warn you…’
‘True patriots will stand up, and when they do, you will go down…’
2 thoughts on “Patriot issues epic warning to Antifa… We tried to warn you, militias are coming!”
Real patriots? Huh.
Paying the criminal cartel. Voting in a fraudulent cabals election. Using fed notes. Supporting wars.
What patriots?
What patriots? I’ll tell you. The ones not hiding behind coward bullshit like your statement. The ones who are tired of watching commies destroy and murder America while a lot of people criticize them for thinking different or having a different opinion then spouting how much they’re for “rights”. The ones tired of hearing that this and that is all a hoax etc. The burnings are real, the riots are real, the murders are real, the communist takeover is real. If you and anyone else who aren’t going to do anything are gonna just sit back and wait for it to come to your door, go ahead.but I have a very strong feeling thats all bullshit and that most will do absolutely nothing. Yes I hate trump, the federal government etc, but I love my nation and hate commie Street scum who will do the deeds even more. Sit back and watch as your American people are violated and subjugated. One day you’ll praise the efforts of thise patriots who know it is time to act and not just give lip service. I don’t care who this offends or pisses off. So be it. Time will tell who it was that answered the call. The militias that are organizing (and taking action) those are the patriots.