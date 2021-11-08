Patriot Purge (2021) Complete Part 1 – 3 | January 6th Documentary by Tucker Carlson





November 6th, 2021.

Part 1

The domestic war on terror is here — and it’s coming for half of the country. Tucker explores how the Biden regime is using the Capitol riots on January Sixth to paint Americans as terrorists. But what exactly happened on 1/6 and how much of what we were told was a lie?

Part 2

The Biden regime has launched one of the largest manhunts in history. Tucker and his team talk to patriots that kicked in the doors of terrorists that are now having their doors kicked in by the state they once served.

Part 3

Meet the political prisoners of the new war on terror. The accused of 1/6 have endured abuse and months of pretrial detention. And now War on Terror 2.0 has its first confirmed kill: slain protestor Ashli Babbitt.

