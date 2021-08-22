“Patsy” Behind Capitol Threat Told Feds His “Bomb” Was “Built by Y’all’s People,” “The People Y’all Had in The Military”

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Floyd Ray Roseberry, the mentally disabled “patsy” behind the conveniently-timed bomb threat to the Capitol on Thursday, said repeatedly during a Facebook livestream that someone “in the military” built the (inoperable) “bombs” he was threatening would automatically go off if he was shot and he was “chosen” to “talk” on behalf of those military experts.

Twitter user AbcdentMinded compiled a damning series of clips from Roseberry’s 30-minute Facebook livestream strongly indicating he is just the latest mentally ill person undercover FBI agents decided to entrap for political gain.

“Great news gang,” AbcdentMinded said, “remember that rambling guy who said he’d been given a bomb and ‘chosen’ for his mission, who had a vague impression of multiple other accomplices hiding nearby with bombs of their own? They got him! And it wasn’t a bomb after all. The counter-terrorists win 🎉🎉🎉.”

https://twitter.com/abcdentminded/status/1428538869285228547?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1428538869285228547%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.informationliberation.com%2F%3Fid%3D62477

Congress and the president were never under any threat because Congress is on break and Roseberry’s “bomb” was inoperable.

Here’s AbcdentMinded’s full thread:

"No control over it. Your military expertise… the ones that was trained—the one that trained the people that's in the military now? Heh, he made this, he didn't have two legs. But he says he knows it works. Cuz he's used them many times" pic.twitter.com/eJjggm1w7f — ¬(abcdentminded) (@abcdentminded) August 19, 2021

"You think if I got the balls to come up here—you think these little balls here? Uh-uh. These some humstringers out there. I just got chose for the job" pic.twitter.com/yi9bqgnEbE — ¬(abcdentminded) (@abcdentminded) August 19, 2021

