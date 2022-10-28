Paul Pelosi ‘violently’ attacked in SF home, suspect in custody; sources say hammer involved

ABC News 7

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco house was broken into early Friday morning and her husband, Paul Pelosi was “violently assaulted,” according to the House Speaker’s spokesperson.

The suspect is in custody according to the spokesperson, and Paul Pelosi is in the hospital.

The statement from the spokesperson says that he is “receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Sources confirm to ABC7 Insider Phil Matier that a hammer was involved.

The Pelosi’s home is in Pacific Heights, where there is a large police presence.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” the statement from the spokesperson said.

Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault, which is still under investigation.

The United States Capitol Police as well as the FBI are assisting SFPD in a joint investigation.

According to a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, President Joe Biden called Speaker Pelosi Friday morning to express support.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also spoke with Nancy Pelosi.

https://abc7news.com/pelosi-break-in-san-francisco-assault-nancy-paul/12390087/