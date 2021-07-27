PayPal Partnering With Anti-Defamation League to Share Info With Law Enforcement, Determine Who Can Use Their Services

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

PayPal is partnering with the Anti-Defamation League to determine who can use their services.

The partnership was announced on Monday, with the companies claiming that they are going to “investigate how extremist and hate movements in the United States take advantage of financial platforms to fund their criminal activities,” according to a report from Reuters.

Of course, the ADL has been known to brand anyone who supports Donald Trump or holds views to the right of Karl Marx as an “extremist.”

“The initiative will be led through ADL’s Center on Extremism, and will focus on uncovering and disrupting the financial flows supporting white supremacist and anti-government organizations,” the report continued. “It will also look at networks spreading and profiting from antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, anti-immigrant, anti-Black, anti-Hispanic and anti-Asian bigotry.”

PayPal said that the user data collected through the initiatives will be shared with other firms in the financial industry, law enforcement and politicians.

“We’re hoping to have impact on fighting hatred and extremism, which sadly seems to be surging in society across the globe,” Aaron Karczmer, PayPal’s chief risk officer and executive vice president said in an interview with Reuters. “As the son of a Holocaust survivor I know all too well the real world impact that come from hatred and extremist groups.”

“We have a unique opportunity to further understand how hate spreads and develop key insights that will inform the efforts of the financial industry, law enforcement, and our communities in mitigating extremist threats,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL’s CEO.

