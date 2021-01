Pelosi accuses republican House members of ‘threatening democrats with guns’…





Nancy’s latest lie — “The enemy is within the House. We have members of Congress that want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.”

Short highlight clip…

