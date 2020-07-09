Reporter asking about Christopher Columbus statue in Baltimore: "Shouldn't that be done by a commission or the city council, not a mob in the middle of the night throwing it into a harbor?"
Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "People will do what they do." pic.twitter.com/mlSUDIBZRv
— The Hill (@thehill) July 9, 2020
Pelosi, “You’re not worth it” as you’ve committed treason.
So, she wants us to devalue the past and to erase history. Sure, that’ll bless the future, not knowing where we came from or how we got here. Me hates the nancy-ghoul.
