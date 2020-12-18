Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) received the Covid-19 vaccine Friday afternoon at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician.
Today, with confidence in science & at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus. pic.twitter.com/tijVCSnJd7
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 18, 2020
Shortly after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, the Speaker postponed her weekly press conference for the second time today.
Pelosi's weekly press conference, slated for 2 pm et today, has been postponed a second time. Was originally scheduled for 10:45 am et today
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 18, 2020
It is unclear why she postponed her presser for the second time.
HMMMMMMM — @SpeakerPelosi has now postponed her 2 p.m. news conference.
Was rescheduled from this AM.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 18, 2020
Congress is still squabbling over the next spending bill as a government shutdown looms.
Both Democrat Majority Leader Hoyer and Republican Minority Leader McCarthy suggested they support a short-term interim spending bill to keep the government open.
4 thoughts on “Pelosi Postpones Weekly Press Conference For the Second Time Today After Taking Covid-19 Vaccine”
If she took it (I highly doubt it), then I guess we’ll see how it affects “Reptilian” DNA!
Lol Exactly!
None of the @ssholes taking the “vaccine” for public view are getting anything other than sterile saline solution. Who actually thinks that they would take an untested, rushed into production vaccine and get jabbed with it. Kabuki theater.
Anyone who thinks Pelosi, Pence, or any other minion of the criminal psycho elites actually took what the criminal psycho elites want to jab us with will “get” what’s coming to them. Saline, indeed. But they have to put on this dog and pony show just because… It’ll be interesting to find out if someone who knows the truth winds up blackmailing Pelosi or Pence or whoever so that the truth will stay hidden, for a while anyway. Or if any truth tellers get whacked.