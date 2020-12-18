Pelosi Postpones Weekly Press Conference For the Second Time Today After Taking Covid-19 Vaccine

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) received the Covid-19 vaccine Friday afternoon at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician.

Today, with confidence in science & at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus. pic.twitter.com/tijVCSnJd7 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 18, 2020

Shortly after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, the Speaker postponed her weekly press conference for the second time today.

Pelosi's weekly press conference, slated for 2 pm et today, has been postponed a second time. Was originally scheduled for 10:45 am et today — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 18, 2020

It is unclear why she postponed her presser for the second time.

HMMMMMMM — @SpeakerPelosi has now postponed her 2 p.m. news conference. Was rescheduled from this AM. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 18, 2020

Congress is still squabbling over the next spending bill as a government shutdown looms.

Both Democrat Majority Leader Hoyer and Republican Minority Leader McCarthy suggested they support a short-term interim spending bill to keep the government open.

