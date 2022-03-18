Posted: March 18, 2022 Categories: Videos Pelosi reads a poem about Ukraine and Zelenskyy, then laughs The News Junkie’s Cartoons Mar 17, 2022 Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
4 thoughts on “Pelosi reads a poem about Ukraine and Zelenskyy, then laughs”
A poem about snakes, written by a snake and read by another snake, with a surprise appearance by a special snake.
.
She happy!! SHE GOT HER NEW SKIN TREATMENT VIA BEATEN UNBORN FETUS!!!!!!
Did you know Oprah Winfrey got busted for drugs in 1988? Ya they lifted her skirt and found a hundred pounds of crack.
🙂