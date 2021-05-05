Apr 29, 2021
During a press conference, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers questions about why masks were worn during the Joint Session of Congress, given that many members are vaccinated. She encouraged her colleagues to get vaccinated, implying that the only reason things are not back to basically normal is because of a lack of vaccinations among members of Congress.
5 thoughts on “Pelosi Says Only 75% Of Congress Is Vaccinated, Which Is Why Masks Were Worn At Joint Session”
