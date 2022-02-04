Feb 3, 2022 • Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told U.S. Olympic athletes not to “speak out” against the Chinese communist government, during her testimony before the Congressional Executive Commission on 2/3/2022.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
4 thoughts on “Pelosi Tells U.S. Olympic Athletes Not To “Speak Out” Against The Chinese Communist Government”
As she is getting paid kickbacks from the Chinese government. She’s basically saying the US government will not help them if they do speak out as she is already a bought and paid for Commie.
WITCH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HAG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! FCK YOUR WORLD….hemp rope &!!!!!!!! Just when you think they cant get any uglier!!!!!
she has no authority to ask anything from these people , you dont get to rule free people and tell them what to say or do , this is pushing a violation of these peoples 1st article rights
You’d have to be stupid to visit or even compete in China at this time anyways. It’s an Orwellian nightmare with their COVID lockdowns and God knows what else.