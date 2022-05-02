Pelosi travels to Kyiv, promises Zelensky more aid for war effort

The Post Millennial – by James Anthony

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has pledged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky forthcoming aid.

Pelosi was in Kyiv on Saturday as she led a coalition of Congress to Ukraine.

According to CBS News , US lawmakers met in person for three hours with President Zelensky and a few of his key people on Saturday to “get a first-hand assessment of the war effort to date.” “We have to make sure the Ukrainians have what they need to win . What we have seen in the last two months is their ferocity, their intense pride, their ability to fight and their ability to win if they have the support to do so,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said during the Sunday Poland press conference. The United States of America is in this to win , and we will stand with Ukraine until victory is won,” he said. In addition to Rep. Crow, CBS News also reports that the full congressional delegation included: Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee

Adam Schiff (D-CA), who is in charge of the House Intelligence Committee

Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, the House Rules Committee’s chair

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA)

Rep. Bill Keating (D-MA) “We were proud to convey to [Zelensky] the message of unity from the Congress of the United States, a message of appreciation from the American people for his leadership and admiration for the people of Ukraine for their courage,” Pelosi said Sunday from Poland, the next stop on the tour.

