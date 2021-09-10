Pelosi: “We cannot require someone to be vaccinated”

Nancy Pelosi on April 29, 2021:

1:25: “So, so here’s the thing: We cannot require someone to be vaccinated. That’s just not what we can do. It is a matter of privacy to know who is or who isn’t… we can’t do that.”

2:53: “If we could, but we can’t, require vaccinations for the members, much less for the American people… we should be respecting people’s privacy.”

Hospitalized or fatal COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases reported to CDC as of August 30, 2021

As of August 30, 2021, more than 173 million people in the United States had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

During the same time, CDC received reports from 49 U.S. states and territories of 12,908 patients with COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infection who were hospitalized or died.

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/health-departments/breakthrough-cases.html

