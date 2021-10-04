Pennsylvania House Democrat Introduces Forced Sterilization – Three-Child Limit Legislation

Pennsylvania Democrat Christopher M. Rabb sent out a memorandum to all House members regarding his legislation that will enforce reproductive responsibility among men. The bill will force men to undergo vasectomies within 6 weeks from having their third child or their 40th birthday, whichever comes first.
This legislation includes a $10,000 reward to whoever snitches to the proper authority on those who have failed to submit to forced sterilization within the allotted time.
This bill will also include legal actions for unwanted pregnancies against inseminators who wrongfully conceive a child with them.
“As long as state legislatures continue to restrict the reproductive rights of cis women, trans men, and non-binary people, there should be laws that address the responsibility of men who impregnate them. Thus, my bill will also codify “wrongful conception” to include when a person has demonstrated negligence toward preventing conception during intercourse,” Rabb stated in his memorandum.
PA State Rep. David Rowe posted on his Facebook account regarding this horrendous bill:
If there was any doubt that today’s progressive left have utterly and completely disregarded your personal medical freedom, then let this be the nail in the coffin.
A legislator from Philadelphia has just introduced legislation that would limit how many children your family could have, dictate what age you could have a family, and would issue a TEN THOUSAND DOLLAR FINE for refusing to submit to forced sterilization after having three children. As a fourth-born child myself, I would have never existed under this law and neither would so many others.This bill will never see the light of day as long as Republicans control the House, but I wanted you all to be aware how quickly policies that belong in Communist China would become the norm here if Democrats seized total control of State Government.
House Co-Sponsorship Memoranda – PA House of Representatives by Jim Hoft on Scribd
9 thoughts on “Pennsylvania House Democrat Introduces Forced Sterilization – Three-Child Limit Legislation”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5Rs5fh0TPM
.
Is that “Beijing Pennsylvania “ ?
I don’t know, but I heard that 2 gay guys pulled a lady behind a bush. While one of them held her down the other one did her hair. 🙂
.
🙂
to be followed by mandatory abortions?
Hahaha
Most guys I know , would do this voluntarily
Especially this day and age
But in all seriousness
No one tells me what to do with my body or reproduction rights
Now what about all these 5 different baby daddy mommas ?
Oh oh oh you can’t do anything about that now ….you said WHAT!!!
Burn him at the stake
Wtf?? When do we become Communist China?
Who is this Commie prick? The bastard needs to hang.
Well now they believe they have enough sheep following their “covid” BS they’re being VERY open about the next phases of their population control now aren’t they? Or is it because not enough people are taking the death shot? Personally I think they have a multi-level DEATH plan with mandatory sterilization & euthanasia planned for all those who don’t die from the shots. I mean these fkn jews have openly talked about their plans in their own books over the last few decades. Hard to carry out those plans if you’re DEAD yourself though…
Can we cut his balls off first ?
Ooops someone beat us to it apparently