Pennsylvania Judge Files Memorandum Stating 2020 PA Election Likely Unconstitutional – Trump Case “Likelihood to Succeed” – Gives State Legislators Power to Choose Electors!

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

This is HUGE!
Pennsylvania Judge Patricia A. McCullough filed a Memorandum of Opinion on Friday stating the Pennsylvania preliminary ELECTION CERTIFICATION injunction was PROPERLY ISSUED and should be upheld.

McCullough added this, “Additionally, petitioners appear to have established a likelihood to succeed.”

More via Rose Tennent:

Here is a copy of Friday night’s ruling.

Memorandum Opinion Filed in Pennsylvania by Judge McCullough – Election Likely Unconstitutional by Jim Hoft on Scribd

Gateway Pundit

One thought on “Pennsylvania Judge Files Memorandum Stating 2020 PA Election Likely Unconstitutional – Trump Case “Likelihood to Succeed” – Gives State Legislators Power to Choose Electors!

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*