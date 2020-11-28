This is HUGE!
Pennsylvania Judge Patricia A. McCullough filed a Memorandum of Opinion on Friday stating the Pennsylvania preliminary ELECTION CERTIFICATION injunction was PROPERLY ISSUED and should be upheld.
McCullough added this, “Additionally, petitioners appear to have established a likelihood to succeed.”
Pennsylvania trial court rules the 2020 election was likely unconstitutional in Pennsylvania, and that gives state legislators power to choose electors. https://t.co/pWt9g81ld1
— Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) November 28, 2020
BREAKING REPORT: Judge Patricia A. McCullough rules that PA preliminary ELECTION CERTIFICATION injunction was PROPERLY ISSUED and should be upheld..
"Additionally, Petitioners appear to have established a
likelihood to succeed."
— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 28, 2020
More via Rose Tennent:
PA Legal Update
Judge McCullough issues HUGELY favorable opinion
Of Note:
– Commonwealth barred from taking ANY further steps to certify results
– Issues raised found to be of "statewide and National concern"
-"likelihood to succeed on the merits"
— Rose Unplugged (@rose_unplugged) November 28, 2020
Here is a copy of Friday night’s ruling.
Memorandum Opinion Filed in Pennsylvania by Judge McCullough – Election Likely Unconstitutional by Jim Hoft on Scribd
One thought on “Pennsylvania Judge Files Memorandum Stating 2020 PA Election Likely Unconstitutional – Trump Case “Likelihood to Succeed” – Gives State Legislators Power to Choose Electors!”
I’m still of the opinion that Trump will be re-selected. This wait with baited breath is just part of the plan.