Pennsylvania Judge Files Memorandum Stating 2020 PA Election Likely Unconstitutional – Trump Case “Likelihood to Succeed” – Gives State Legislators Power to Choose Electors!

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

This is HUGE!

Pennsylvania Judge Patricia A. McCullough filed a Memorandum of Opinion on Friday stating the Pennsylvania preliminary ELECTION CERTIFICATION injunction was PROPERLY ISSUED and should be upheld.

McCullough added this, “Additionally, petitioners appear to have established a likelihood to succeed.”



Pennsylvania trial court rules the 2020 election was likely unconstitutional in Pennsylvania, and that gives state legislators power to choose electors. https://t.co/pWt9g81ld1 — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) November 28, 2020

BREAKING REPORT: Judge Patricia A. McCullough rules that PA preliminary ELECTION CERTIFICATION injunction was PROPERLY ISSUED and should be upheld.. "Additionally, Petitioners appear to have established a

likelihood to succeed." — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 28, 2020

More via Rose Tennent:

PA Legal Update

Judge McCullough issues HUGELY favorable opinion Of Note:

– Commonwealth barred from taking ANY further steps to certify results

– Issues raised found to be of "statewide and National concern"

-"likelihood to succeed on the merits" — Rose Unplugged (@rose_unplugged) November 28, 2020

Here is a copy of Friday night’s ruling.

Memorandum Opinion Filed in Pennsylvania by Judge McCullough – Election Likely Unconstitutional by Jim Hoft on Scribd

