Washington Examiner – by Andrew Mark Miller
A Pennsylvania state lawmaker has introduced legislation that would require individuals who wish to purchase gun ammunition to first obtain a permit.
GOP State Rep. Thomas Murt introduced HB 2344 and filed it with the memo “Addressing Gun Violence and Enhancing Public Health and Safety,” according to Breitbart News.
The 25-page bill says that “a person holding an ammunition purchase authorization permit issued under this section may purchase or otherwise seek the transfer of ownership of ammunition from a retailer that sells ammunition.”
The bill says that the cost of the permit will not exceed $50 and also adds a tax on gun and ammunition sales. Residents would also be barred from bringing in ammunition bought from other states without coordinating with a licensed dealer.
The bill would also effectively end internet ammunition sale and delivery, according to Guns.com.
Murt, who announced in January that he was not seeking reelection for his seat, is the only Republican co-sponsor on the bill.
The proposed crackdown comes during a time when gun and ammunition sales are surging in the United States due to coronavirus fears and the possibility of a new presidential administration in November that could push a vigorous gun control agenda.
The FBI reported that they saw 2,702,702 gun background checks in January 2020, which broke the previous January record set in 2016.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/pennsylvania-republican-introduces-bill-requiring-permit-to-purchase-ammunition?_amp=true&__twitter_impression=true