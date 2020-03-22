Pennsylvania Republican introduces bill requiring permit to purchase ammunition

Washington Examiner – by Andrew Mark Miller

A Pennsylvania state lawmaker has introduced legislation that would require individuals who wish to purchase gun ammunition to first obtain a permit.

GOP State Rep. Thomas Murt introduced HB 2344 and filed it with the memo “Addressing Gun Violence and Enhancing Public Health and Safety,” according to Breitbart News .

The 25-page bill says that “a person holding an ammunition purchase authorization permit issued under this section may purchase or otherwise seek the transfer of ownership of ammunition from a retailer that sells ammunition.”

The bill says that the cost of the permit will not exceed $50 and also adds a tax on gun and ammunition sales. Residents would also be barred from bringing in ammunition bought from other states without coordinating with a licensed dealer.

The bill would also effectively end internet ammunition sale and delivery, according to Guns.com .

Murt, who announced in January that he was not seeking reelection for his seat, is the only Republican co-sponsor on the bill.

The proposed crackdown comes during a time when gun and ammunition sales are surging in the United States due to coronavirus fears and the possibility of a new presidential administration in November that could push a vigorous gun control agenda.

The FBI reported that they saw 2,702,702 gun background checks in January 2020, which broke the previous January record set in 2016.

