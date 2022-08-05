Pentagon Chief Rejects DC Mayor Bowser’s Request For National Guard Troops to Help with Influx of Illegal Aliens Being Bused in From Texas

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

The Pentagon on Friday rejected DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for National Guard troops to help with the influx of illegal aliens being bused in from Texas.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rejected Bowser’s request, saying that it would hurt troop readiness, Reuters reported.

U.S. Defense Secretary Austin had rejected a request by the D.C. mayor for National Guard troops to help with migrants being sent into the city from Texas, saying that it would hurt troop readiness, a U.S. official says. — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) August 5, 2022

Bowser last Thursday requested the activation of the National Guard to help deal with the influx of illegal aliens being bused into Washington, DC.

More than 4,000 illegal aliens have been bused into DC since mid-April.

Bowser last Thursday called it a “humanitarian crisis.”

VIDEO:

https://twitter.com/rafasanchezcruz/status/1552701602280128513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1552701602280128513%7Ctwgr%5E97eaadd0007a4550e14d0cba73ec6f4b4cd1f613%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F08%2Fpentagon-chief-rejects-dc-mayor-bowsers-request-national-guard-troops-help-influx-illegal-aliens-bused-texas%2F

Earlier this year Texas began dispatching buses to the southern border to transport the illegal immigrants to Washington D.C.

Governor Greg Abbott announced during his press conference in April that his state will begin to use charter buses to ship illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C., as part of his strategy for the overwhelming influx of illegal immigrants.

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington, DC,” Governor Abbott announced.

“We are sending them to the United States Capitol, where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” Gov. Abbott continued.

The first bus of illegals arrived in DC in mid-April.

A bus from Texas filled with migrants arrives in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/A6ELE99V3P — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 13, 2022

Gateway Pundit