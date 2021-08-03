Pentagon On Lockdown After Shots Fired At Nearby Metro Station

The Pentagon is currently locked down due to a shooting incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. Details are scant at the moment, but there could be at least two injured.

At least one person was down, according to two people familiar with the shooting, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. The person’s condition was not known. –Associated Press

An Associated Press reporter heard multiple gunshots near the transit stop outside the Pentagon. Shortly after, a Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”

Alleged video of the incident area shows “CPR being done on two people,” one Twitter user said.

More video of the incident scene.

BREAKING NEWS: The Pentagon is locked down with no personnel allowed outside due to a "shooting event" outside at the Metro Bus platform. https://t.co/7im7J6RiIr pic.twitter.com/Bo34aBqSV1 — Brian van de Graaff (@Brian7NewsDC) August 3, 2021

Washington Metro tweeted, “Blue/Yellow Line Alert: Trains are temporarily bypassing Pentagon due to a police investigation at Pentagon. Shuttle buses requested.”

