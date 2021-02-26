Pentagon says military does not have resources for “urban combat” in dystopian “megacities”

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

With the new domestic “war on terror” quickly gaining steam, the Pentagon is anticipating a dystopian future in which the military is entirely ill-equipped for “urban combat.”

In a video entitled, “Megacities: Urban Future, the Emerging Complexity” that was shown at Joint Special Operations University, the Pentagon presented disturbing visuals of crowded urban sprawl marked by rioting and poverty. The narrator is heard somberly explaining that the military lacks the resources needed to handle such a scenario.

“Megacities are, by definition, urban areas with a population of 10 million or more, and they have been a recent source of worry and research for the U.S. military,” reported The Intercept, which obtained the video – you can watch it below – through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

“A 2014 Army report, titled ‘Megacities and the United States Army,’ warned that ‘the Army is currently underprepared. Although the Army has a long history of urban fighting, it has never dealt with an environment so complex and beyond the scope of its resources.’”

Another Army study declared that the “U.S. Army is incapable of operating within the megacity.”

What does the Pentagon know that it isn’t telling America?

The gist of the film is that the future is bleak, especially for city dwellers. Cities of the future will be breeding grounds for organized crime, cybercrime, and the all-encompassing threat of “terror,” as Big Brother loves to call it.

Everyone from those who live in high-rise penthouses to those who dwell in “subterranean labyrinths,” as the video calls them, will be at increased danger because these areas will be difficult for the military to navigate – an admission that suggests the military is planning to occupy these cities at some point in the future.

“Even our counterinsurgency doctrine, honed in the cities of Iraq and the mountains of Afghanistan, is inadequate to address the sheer scale of population in the future urban reality,” the Pentagon warns.

“We are facing environments that the masters of war never foresaw … We are facing a threat that requires us to redefine doctrine and the force in radically new and different ways.”

Either the military-industrial complex is looking for another fear-driven excuse to up its funding, or fighting in the “megacities” really is something that the Pentagon knows is coming soon to a metropolis near you.

While certain tactical problems arise and become more pronounced the larger a city grows, these problems do not necessitate a whole new medium of combat as the Pentagon video implies.

“There’s nothing wrong with getting our best military minds thinking about how to negate tactical deficiencies of the future, the video seems to call for more than just that,” reports Tyler Rogoway for The Drive.

Keep in mind this Pentagon video was first leaked back in 2016. Nearly five years have passed and the breakdown of society is far more evident today than it was back then.

“The U.S. military spends billions a year on training its forces for MOUT (military operations in urban terrain),” Rogoway explains, noting that the military would have to invest a whole lot more cash into building mock “megacities” for future combat training.

“As an alternative, the Pentagon could probably find some city blocks that are all but abandoned and adapt them for its training requirements. And besides, by the time there are megacities that really represent the threat the video plays them out to be, (if that ever truly occurs) virtual training will probably be up to the task of preparing our soldiers to do battle there successfully.”

More of the latest news about the horrors that are soon to come with the new world order can be found at Collapse.news.

