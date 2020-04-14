People in Canada are Gathering in the Streets to Protest Lockdown

As most Canadian residents continue to make daily sacrifices in order to properly social distance and prevent the spread of COVID-19, some conspiracy theorists are gathering to protest government lockdown measures.

One march that took place over the long weekend in Vancouver has caused outrage among Canadians, as dozens of B.C. residents gathered outside City Hall to protest precautionary measures put in place to protect residents from contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Residents held signs with sayings such as “Fake News” and “Stupid-20 is 1000 Xs more dangerous than CON-VID-19” as they gathered close to one another, purposely and blatantly ignoring social distancing protocols.

Vancouver resident Dan Dicks covered the march for Press for Truth, which is described as an “alternative media outlet.” Dicks posted several photos and videos of the protest online in which he encourages residents not to “drink the Kool-Aid.”

Protest to end the lockdown happening now in Vancouver #endthelockdown pic.twitter.com/SkuNKuyQoZ — Dan Dicks (@DanDicksPFT) April 12, 2020

“Do you support the Vancouver protest to #endthelockdown? Is the cure worse than the disease? That’s a Yes Yes for me how about you?” Dicks wrote online alongside a video of the protest.

Dicks has also pledged to speak in the coming days with David Icke, a retired football player and conspiracy theorist who has falsely claimed that there’s a connection between 5G and coronavirus.

In addition to the march in Vancouver, another anti-lockdown protest was held in Calgary this past weekend by controversial group the yellow vests.

