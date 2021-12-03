Posted: December 3, 2021 Categories: Videos People in Chicago are now looting right off of a moving train djhitmann003 Jun 2, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
5 thoughts on “People in Chicago are now looting right off of a moving train”
This is f-ing crazy
Yeah this is an old one. I remember seeing this video when the George Floyd riots were going on. A lot of them dont care about anything, they just love an excuse to do this kind of stuff. Like my cousin who’s a heroin junkie. He went out and rioted and looted during those riots. That mfker doesn’t stay up to date with the news, has no clue what is going on in the world. He just needed drug money. The communist pigs won’t stop them either, hell, they encourage it.
Ya I see it’s an old video yet it still goes on as we speak
And for a stupid box.
I guess they can’t go without their indoctrination fix.
Wow.
I feel bad for anyone that identifies as the same as these people.
If anyone wants to loot some billionaires homes or some politocritters homes, I’m in.