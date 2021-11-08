People protesting vaccine mandates square off with counter-rally in Boston

RT

Police had to intervene after people protesting Covid-19 vaccine mandates and government restrictions clashed with counter-protesters over the weekend in Boston.

The organizers behind the main protest – dubbed ‘Rise Against Tyranny’ – said they were demonstrating against “vaccine passports, face diapers, mass layoffs, and unconstitutional mandates.” The counter-protesters tried to drown them out, playing loud music through speakers, as well as with the help of a full brass band.

NOW: Clashing rallies on Boston Common; one group here to protest mask/vaccine mandates with speeches, the other protesting the protesters with a brass band. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/cuSavwE6WI — Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) November 7, 2021

As tensions grew, scuffles erupted. Numerous demonstrators were seen exchanging blows and taking down barriers, prompting police in full riot gear to step in.

Protest over vaccine mandates underway in Boston pic.twitter.com/Byo7ojwKA8 — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) November 7, 2021

#developing Video of the Boston protest on the common starting to come in now pic.twitter.com/YOFUVb8r1C — Jay Kenney (@JayWHDH) November 7, 2021

At one point, counter-protesters appeared to damage a van supposedly driven by anti-vaccine mandate activists. Chants of “Nazis out!” are heard in the video as protesters bang on the vehicle. Two people were eventually arrested, an officer told Fox News.

#developing video here. Boston protest "Super Happy Fun America" not met kindly by counter protestors today. pic.twitter.com/HgsvfaClct — Jay Kenney (@JayWHDH) November 7, 2021

Police closed off the streets in the Boston Common area ahead of the protest, which was staged by a group called ‘Super Happy Fun America’. Left-wing activist groups, including ‘Solidarity Against Hate – Boston’ and ‘Green Monster Antifa’, said they wanted to get those opposing the mandates “the hell out of town.”

Super Happy Fun America is planning their return to Boston at noon on Sunday, November 7, with a new COVID-denier group called CORR. Let's make sure they know where Boston stands: https://t.co/bZolRuPALI pic.twitter.com/1GtifTtxQW — Solidarity Against Hate – Boston (@Bos_Solidarity) October 19, 2021

Protests related to vaccine mandates and restrictions have grown increasingly intense. Last month, a Covid-19 testing unit tent was flipped over and destroyed by protesters in New York City.

https://www.rt.com/usa/539615-boston-covid19-vaccine-protest/