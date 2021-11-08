People protesting vaccine mandates square off with counter-rally in Boston

Police had to intervene after people protesting Covid-19 vaccine mandates and government restrictions clashed with counter-protesters over the weekend in Boston.

The organizers behind the main protest – dubbed ‘Rise Against Tyranny’ – said they were demonstrating against “vaccine passports, face diapers, mass layoffs, and unconstitutional mandates.” The counter-protesters tried to drown them out, playing loud music through speakers, as well as with the help of a full brass band. 

As tensions grew, scuffles erupted. Numerous demonstrators were seen exchanging blows and taking down barriers, prompting police in full riot gear to step in.

At one point, counter-protesters appeared to damage a van supposedly driven by anti-vaccine mandate activists. Chants of “Nazis out!” are heard in the video as protesters bang on the vehicle. Two people were eventually arrested, an officer told Fox News.

Police closed off the streets in the Boston Common area ahead of the protest, which was staged by a group called ‘Super Happy Fun America’. Left-wing activist groups, including ‘Solidarity Against Hate – Boston’ and ‘Green Monster Antifa’, said they wanted to get  those opposing the mandates “the hell out of town.”

Protests related to vaccine mandates and restrictions have grown increasingly intense. Last month, a Covid-19 testing unit tent was flipped over and destroyed by protesters in New York City.

