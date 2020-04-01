People Who Question Crisis Stories from Mainstream Media Visit Hospitals and Find Empty Emergency Rooms

People who question the mainstream media’s claims of hospitals looking like war zones due to floods of people infected and dying from the coronavirus have filmed scenes at hospitals that appear empty, as though the narrative has been invented. Other facilities have claimed to be overrun with people who want to be tested for the virus, but most testing stations also are empty.

New York City

Phyllis and William Mack Pavilion Hospital in Manhattan: One man in the emergency room, refrigerated truck on hand, but nothing going on. Bellevue Hospital: Looks empty from the street view. Kings County Hospital: 10 people standing around, but not busy. Brooklyn Hospital: not crowded, despite media claims to the contrary. No lines or chaos. Emergency ward in Jamaica Hospital: full and had people waiting; important to know that this hospital provides discount and free services to ‘underserved’ low-income community and is always busy. Waiting time is usually 4 to 5 hours, as seen from Phyllis and William Mack Pavilion Hospital in Manhattan: One man in the emergency room, refrigerated truck on hand, but nothing going on. Bellevue Hospital: Looks empty from the street view. Kings County Hospital: 10 people standing around, but not busy. Brooklyn Hospital: not crowded, despite media claims to the contrary. No lines or chaos. Emergency ward in Jamaica Hospital: full and had people waiting; important to know that this hospital provides discount and free services to ‘underserved’ low-income community and is always busy. Waiting time is usually 4 to 5 hours, as seen from Yelp reviews . (Note that hospital information ends at 7:20 and then there is a commercial that can be skipped).

Seattle

Man in Seattle shows that there is no one one in the Multicare Medical Center emergency waiting room except the security guard. He returned two weeks later and the waiting room was still empty with only a few people milling about.

Hawaii

Youtuber Jason Jones confronted Donna Schmidt, the CEO of Urgent Care Hawaii, who claimed that the medical facilities were overwhelmed by coronavirus testing requests, but when he visited an urgent care location, it was empty. She tried to knock the journalist’s phone out of his hand while he was filming.

Link for news story featuring Donna Schmidt, the CEO of Urgent Care Hawaii, stating that the facilities were overrun with people requesting tests.

Kentucky

Norton East Hospital and Baptist East Hospital, both in Louisville, Kentucky had empty emergency rooms. University of Louisville Hospital was also empty in the waiting area.

Washington State

Trios Hospital in Kennewick, Washington had a completely empty parking lot.

Germany

A German journalist visited Virchow Hospital in Berlin, where another hospital told him all of the coronavirus patients would be treated, and instead of finding a media-hyped emergency situation due to a deluge of coronavirus patients, he found the emergency room empty.

