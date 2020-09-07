People With “Sociopathic” Traits Less Likely To Follow Coronavirus Guidelines, Study Finds

What Happened: A new study published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science claims that people less likely to follow public health measures that’ve been put in place by multiple governments all over the world to supposedly help limit the spread of COVID-19 are people most likely to have sociopathic traits. These measures include wearing a mask and adhering to physical distancing. According to the authors, “Our findings indicated that anti-social traits, especially lower levels of empathy and higher levels of callousness, deceitfulness, and risk-taking, are directly associated with lower compliance with containment measures.”

The researcher used Amazon’s Mechanical Turk to survey 502 U.S. adults between March 20 and March 23, 2020. The online survey asked participants how often they complied with health recommendations on preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, if they planned to do so, and how they would behave if they became infected. The survey also included several assessments of personality, and people who scored high on sociopathic and psychopathic traits were the ones who the survey found, would not comply with covid rules.

“One potential implication from this research is that there may be a minority of people with particular personality styles (on the narcissism and psychopathy spectrum) that have a disproportionate impact on the pandemic by failing to protect themselves and others.” – study author Pavel S. Blagov, an associate professor and director of the Personality Laboratory at Whitman College. (source)

Why This Is Important: It’s quite amusing what “science” gets attention and is covered by mainstream media outlets, and what science is completely left out. When it comes to the novel coronavirus, an enormous amount of research, opinions and information shared by hundreds, if not thousands of doctors and scientists, which include some of the world’s most renowned scientists in the field, have been completely censored from social media platforms. Big media is paying absolutely no attention to these people, and are constantly ignoring narratives from experts that simply don’t fit within the accepted framework and agenda set forth by organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO).

Are you telling me all of these people have sociopathic traits? It seems to me that those who are trying to get the word out with regards to actual science and data regarding the new coronavirus are the ones that have the most empathy, care for others and want to see our planet thrive instead of continually falling into an authoritarian mess.

The latest example comes from Germany, where more than 500 doctors and scientists have formed a coalition to help explain why lockdown measures, masks and more represent authoritarianism and moves that have been put in place that are not based on science and data.

Michael Levitt, a Biophysicist and a professor of structural biology at Stanford University recently criticized the WHO as well as Facebook for censoring different information and informed perspectives regarding the pandemic. You can read more about that here.

A recent report published in the British Medical Journal has suggested that quarantine measures in the United Kingdom as a result of the new coronavirus may have already killed more UK seniors than the coronavirus has during the peak of the virus.

Reported case fatality rates, like the original official 3.4% rate from the World Health Organization, caused horror, panic and hysteria and were also meaningless. Ronald B. Brown, Ph.D., from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada says, based on his research, that the coronavirus fatality rates we were/are given represents “Worst Miscalculation in Human History.” Not long ago, Brown published a paper in Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness, titled “Public health lessons learned from biases in coronavirus mortality overestimation.”

Below is a statement Brown recently gave to John C. A. Manley, a journalist who was the first to cover the story:

The subject of this article is disruptive, to say the least, although it is not as obvious from the title. The manuscript cites the smoking-gun, documented evidence showing that the public’s overreaction to the coronavirus pandemic was based on the worst miscalculation in the history of humanity, in my opinion. My manuscript underwent an intensive peer-review process. You are the first media guy who has responded to my invitation.

The Physicians For Informed Consent (PIC) recently published a report titled “Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC) Compares COVID-19 to Previous Seasonal and Pandemic Flu Periods.” According to them, the infection/fatality rate of COVID-19 is 0.26%. You can read more about that and access their resources and reasoning here.

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, a specialist in microbiology and one of the most cited research scientists in German history is also part of Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee mentioned above and has also expressed the same thing, multiple times early on in the pandemic all the way up to today.

Implementation of the current draconian measures that are so extremely restrict fundamental rights can only be justified if there is reason to fear that a truly, exceptionally dangerous virus is threatening us. Do any scientifically sound data exist to support this contention for COVID-19? I assert that the answer is simply, no. – Bhakdi. You can read more about him here.

All of these experts in multiple countries are getting no media attention at all, there has been an absolute media black-out, and it’s not hard for mainstream media to make it seem like the majority is the minority, and the minority is the majority.

When it comes to COVID-19 as well as other major global events, “The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits & opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. Our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we’ve never heard of” – Edward Bernays

The Politicization of Science: Science today is not really about science, and that’s become even more clear during this pandemic. It’s become about pushing a false narrative and using whatever “science” fits that particular frame to further push that narrative. On the other end of the spectrum, mainstream media constantly uses terms like “conspiracy theory” and ridicule to debunk science that conflicts with that they’re putting out.

Below is the description of the post you see above via CE founder Joe Martino’s Instagram Page.

Scientism has been a problem for years. It’s when dogma is created out of outdated scientific understandings, or when we favor ’scientific recommendation’ that is put forth by a couple scientists but isn’t actually backed up by anything. This form of ‘unscientific’ behaviour has been going on for years – we’ve been reporting on it for years. It has made people doubt incredible advancements in natural health, consciousness, life after death, and more. This current pandem*c has people believing in many things that are quite unscientific. And to me, there are only a few key possibilities as to why these narratives are being put forth. 1. Those in positions of leadership, guiding this process, are truly incapable 2. Everyone is being over the top careful, even when’s science doesn’t support the ned for it, just so they don’t get in trouble. 3. This is not about a virus, but about somethi’s when dogma is created out of outdated scientific understandings, or when we favor ’scientific recommendation’ that is put forth by a couple scientists but isn’t actually backed up by anything. The point is, in the West, people are misguidedly obsessed with science… except for when it comes to this pandemic it seems. What about our current state of consciousness has us so stuck on not being the truth?

Another great quote I like to use to emphasize my point:

Even the pharmaceutical companies have been able to purchase congress. They’re the largest lobbying entity in Washington D.C.. They have more lobbyists in Washington D.C. than there are congressman and senators combined. They give twice to congress what the next largest lobbying entity is, which is oil and gas… Imagine the power they exercise over both republicans and democrats. They’ve captured them (our regulatory agencies) and turned them into sock puppets. They’ve compromised the press… and they destroy the publications that publish real science. – Robert. F Kennedy Jr. (source)

Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s pesticide Round Up, is a perfect example, as science has been showing for decades how incredibly harmful it is for human health and the environment, yet it’s approved as ‘safe’ for use in the western world. It’s no mystery why glyphosate is illegal in the majority of countries around the world. The same goes for genetically modified foods, which is what Round Up was designed to be used on. Years ago, a lawsuit forced the FDA to divulge its files on genetically engineered foods.

As part of the process, they portrayed the various concerns as merely the ignorant opinions of misinformed individuals – and derided them as not only unscientific, but anti-science. They then set to work to convince the public and government officials, through the dissemination of false information, that there was an overwhelming expert consensus, based on solid evidence, that GMOs were safe. – Jane Goodall

You can read more about that here.

In addition, Monsanto colluded with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to stifle cancer research and any connections to their products. The European Union actually just approved the use of glyphosate, and their approval was found to be based on plagiarized science from Monsanto.

The corruption is never-ending when it comes to the link between corporations and government agencies. In fact, only a few years ago, more than a dozen scientists from within the CDC put out an anonymous public statement detailing the influence corporations have on government policies. They were referred to as the Spider Papers.

Today, science is owned by the corporation.

A paper published in 2016 by Mahin Khatami, a former program director at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) is one of many that emphasizes this point.

The establishment is entitled to glamorize and publicize too many drugs or vaccines with little/no ethical or safety considerations for short, or long-term health hazards of such projects… Majority of vaccines that were designed to prevent diseases caused more death and diseases than public exposures to infective agents. Policy makers and the public should take a closer look at the long-lasting ‘medical/scientific ponzi schemes’ that the cancer establishment created to control a drug-dependent sick society.”

She states quite clearly in her introduction that the purpose of modern day healthcare, according to her, is as follows:

Formation of a highly ordered and sophisticated medical hierarchy (establishment) in the nineteenth/twentieth century within higher education institutions (e.g., medical schools, organizations) was supported by businessmen and philanthropists with motives to profit from the sale of drugs.

I’ve written about this before, using multiple examples. Dr. Marcia Angell, physician and longtime Editor-in-Chief of the New England Medical Journal (NEMJ), said that“it is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.”(source)

Arnold Seymour Relman (1923-2014), a Harvard professor of medicine and also a former Editor-in-Chief of NEMJ, was frustrated that “the medical profession is being bought by the pharmaceutical industry, not only in terms of the practice of medicine, but also in terms of teaching and research. The academic institutions of this country are allowing themselves to be the paid agents of the pharmaceutical industry. I think it’s disgraceful.” (source)

The list of papers that dive into the corruption and what seems to be the modern day politicization of science is long, I just wanted o provide a few examples.

The Takeaway: Why do we continue to follow and obey guidelines that may not be in our best interests? Why don’t governments make recommendations, present the science on both ends of the spectrum instead of creating mandates which force people to comply, and allow authorities to use force if they don’t? Why are mandates being made when a large portion of the scientific community continues to explain why these measures we are being forced into with covid are doing more harm than good? Do we really live in a democracy when opinions, information and research are heavily censored and while one narrative/perspective continues to be beamed out by to the masses? Are you maintaining/practicing inner peace in a time of such “chaos?” Is the coronavirus pandemic serving as a catalyst for even more people with regards to ‘waking up’ and questioning the world we are living in and what measures we are being required to take?

