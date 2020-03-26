Petition calling for the resignation of William Barr as United States Attorney General

According to an article posted to Politico and other web sites, “The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the coronavirus spreads through the United States.”

This is clearly a form of prosecutorial overreach in a time of national crisis caused by a global pandemic. The right to Habeas Corpus has previously been suspended only in times of actual war, and it was still a matter of legal controversy even under such dire circumstances. The idea that a current Attorney General of the United States would float such an idea during a health crisis is a sign that he either has no understanding of Constitutional law or is completely willing to flout it for political gain. He is unworthy of his position and no longer deserves the right to hold it.

The United States is currently facing a medical crisis that may greatly worsen over time and does not need the extra strain of a Constitutional crisis added to the mix. In short, Attorney General Barr is using his position to politicize this crisis. For that reason, he must immediately resign as Attorney General.

Sign it here: https://www.change.org/p/department-of-justice-petition-calling-for-the-resignation-of-william-barr-as-united-states-attorney-general