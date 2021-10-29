Buried on Page 14 in the Pfizer paperwork submitted to the FDA for the Covid vaccine for children is this disturbing nugget.
Vaccine formulation
Authorization is being requested for a modified formulation of the Pfizer‑BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. Each dose of this formulation contains 10 μg of a nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding the viral spike (S) glycoprotein of SARS-CoV-2 that is formulated in lipid particles and supplied as a frozen suspension in multiple dose vials.
To provide a vaccine with an improved stability profile, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use in children 5-11 years of age uses tromethamine (Tris) buffer instead of the phosphatebuffered saline (PBS) as used in the previous formulation and excludes sodium chloride and potassium chloride. The packaged vials for the new formulation are stored frozen at -90°C to – 60°C. The frozen vials may be thawed and stored at refrigerator at 2°C to 8°C for up to 10
weeks.
Tromethamine (Tris) is a blood acid reducer which is used to stabilize people with heart attacks. Here are known side effects: Respiratory depression, local irritation, tissue inflammation, injection site infection, febrile response, chemical phlebitis, venospasm (vein spasms), hypervolemia, IV thrombosis, extravasation (with possible necrosis and sloughing of tissues), transient decreases in blood glucose concentrations, hypoglycemia, and hepatocellular necrosis with infusion via low-lying umbilical venous catheters
More on it here.
One thought on “Pfizer adds ingredient used to stabilize heart attack victims in vax for kids”
They’re scrambling, trying to cover all bases but keep striking out. Also, I’ve been noticing the medicine ads on tv. As usual, they dominate all other ads. But what I’m seeing now is that they are addressing many of what the jab victims are reporting as side-effects, but they are presenting them as pre-existing conditions. I hear things like,
“In treating my blod-clot issues, I take…”
Others are covering spasms, seizures, and even heart inflammation/enlargement. All things we are hearing reported from those who took the jab. So it all looks like damage-control, their effort to prove to you that these symptoms are common and have always been with us. First time I’ve heard “blood-clots” mentioned in an ad.
.