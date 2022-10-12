Member of the European Parliament Robert Roos
https://twitter.com/Rob_Roos/status/1579759795225198593?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1579759795225198593%7Ctwgr%5Ec28dfab954fa86d49d316c0c35eebb75af1ff179%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Fbreaking%2Fpfizer-bomb-goes-off-in-european-parliament%2F
6 thoughts on “Pfizer bomb goes off in European Parliament…”
Not a Cheap Lie ..a very very expensive lie , on all of humanity …
it sure seems easier to convince people to take something under fear premise , than it is to convince them they were lied to and it was all bullshit lies
To bad he didn’t mention that the whole scamdemic was a hoax since the virus was never isolated, that is, not known to exist.
And now we don’t know what they’re cooking up for winter, something bigger and badder. Seems one consequence of being at war is that as we observe the enemy’s weapons and strategies grow larger, meaner, more devious, we naturally increase our own in similar ways.
Related: On “The most discriminated against group” – from newly sworn in Alberta Premier Danielle Smith:
https://twitter.com/cspotweet/status/1579946052647780352
Too bad she’s standing behind that crest. So, who is this person rising to such a “lofty” position? Hmmm… Wonder how long she’ll last. If she lasts, she’s of the crest.
Related: Walensky, liar – “should be on trial for criminally negligent manslaughter.”
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/y208si/rochelle_walensky_baldfaced_lied_to_the_people/
How do you distract people from the fact that the Jab is killing people ?
A nuclear war ?
BAM!!
