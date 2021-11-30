Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Monday said the most likely scenario is an annual revaccination against Covid.
“I made a projection months ago that the most likely scenario is that we would need after the third dose, annual revaccination against Covid,” Albert Bourla said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday morning hours before the CDC recommended booster shots for all adults. “I think we’re going to have an annual revaccination and that should be able to keep us really safe.”
VIDEO:
"I made a projection months ago that the most likely scenario is that we would need after the third dose, annual revaccination against Covid," says @AlbertBourla on boosters. "I think we're going to have an annual revaccination and that should be able to keep us really safe." pic.twitter.com/j2oBuHMM1I
— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) November 29, 2021
Earlier this month Bourla said people who circulate misinformation about Covid jabs and dare speak ill of his product are “criminals.”
“Those people are criminals,” Bourla told Atlantic Council CEO Frederick Kempe a few weeks ago. “They’re not bad people. They’re criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives.”
Bourla said life won’t go back to normal until the vaccine holdouts take the jab.
“The only thing that stands between the new way of life and the current way of life is, frankly, hesitancy to vaccinations,” he said.
7 thoughts on “Pfizer CEO Says “Most Likely Scenario” is “Annual Revaccination” Against Covid”
Ahhh… The cha-ching of genocide.
.
Henry Shivley says, “Annual dead commie day, most likely scenario.”
There will be parades. 🙂
.
GREEN Crabs. The mother fckg suckrs are coming SOOON!!! TO A THEARTRE NEAR YOU!!!! LOLLLLL
Yep. Step right up! Get yer annual subscription for living right heeere! Come one, come alllll!
But not everyone appreciates a snake oil salesman. They’ve been tarred and feathered and worse by people who realized what and who they are.
Speaking of snake-oil salesman… Vaccine Rand wants new vaccines for new variants:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzn045EtcQc&feature=emb_imp_woyt
.
Just A Double Barrel Sneaze sorry BBBLLLLAMMMMMM ….Echo