Pfizer Ordered by Uruguayan Judge to Report Composition of Covid-19 Vaccines Including Any Presence of “Graphene Oxide” or “Nanotechnological Elements”

According to a recent ruling by an Uruguayan judge, the government and the pharmaceutical company Pfizer must provide all the information they have on the COVID vaccine’s biochemical composition, including any evidence of “graphene oxide” or “nanotechnological elements,” as well as proof of the vaccine’s efficacy and safety.
Administrative Litigation Court (TCA) Judge Alejandro Recarey made the order in response to a request to suspend the immunization of children from 5 years of age in Uruguay.
According to the court order released on Saturday, Judge Alejandro Recarey ordered the Presidency, the Ministry of Public Health, the State Health Services Administration (ASSE), and Pfizer to present all the information on Covid-19 vaccines within 48 hours, El Observador reported.
“A hearing will be held on Wednesday at 9:00 am where representatives of all the agencies and the company must appear,” the news outlet added.
More from France 24 (translated):
According to the decision, the Executive and the US laboratory must provide documentation on the composition of the vaccines, including the possible presence of “graphene oxide” or “nanotechnological elements”.
Data is also requested that demonstrates the “harmlessness” of “the substance called messenger RNA” and that proves with studies by the US agency of the United States, the FDA, “the experimental nature” of the vaccines.
The magistrate asks that the authorities “explain whether alternative anticovid-19 therapies have been studied” and “if not, clarify why these solutions were not explored,” according to the document.
The contracts signed between the government and Pfizer are also subject to scrutiny to see if they contain clauses “for civil indemnity or criminal impunity for suppliers regarding the occurrence of possible adverse effects,” among other details.
The court decision also requires explanations as to whether studies have been carried out “aiming to explain the notorious increase in deaths from covid-19 as of March 2021 in relation to the previous year.”
“Very especially, Pfizer will be instructed to state within 48 hours – with the provision of documentary data if applicable – if the company has admitted (…) the verification of adverse effects of vaccines against the so-called Covid-19. In general, and also in detail regarding the child population,” says the document.
Anticipating the outcome of this… My guess, stonewall.
Hangman
Here in Canada, Christine Massey, the woman who has been submitting freedom of information act requests to over 200 offices across Canada and around the world including the CDC, for them to provide the documents that prove covid actually exists, has received nothing back. Somewhere along the way she was arrested. I don’t have details regarding the charges. She obviously commited no crime in our world. Now, she is fighting for her rights in the corporate mafia court system. We have people right now who are working on activating our courts in the Common Law. This brave woman is being stonewalled beyond endurance, but she is going through it to show the world who really needs to be arrested when we reach critical mass, and we bring them all to account in OUR jurisdiction. We, the People, that is. Their crimes are now being recorded. Judgement day will come. Once we get the ball rolling, it will really pick up power when it absorbs the substance of the American Bill of Rights and people everywhere begin to apply it so those with the wherewithal to do so, can more easily enforce it.